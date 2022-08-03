Videos » Qutb Online Qutb online with Bilal Qutb | SAMAA TV | 3 August 2022 Qutb online with Bilal Qutb | SAMAA TV | 3 August 2022 Aug 03, 2022 Qutb online with Bilal Qutb | SAMAA TV | 3 August 2022 Recommended PTI foreign funding case: ECP declares Imran Khan’s party ‘willfully’ received prohibited funds Babar Azam in danger of losing top T20I spot to Indian batter Pakistan to buy anesthesia from India to overcome acute shortage Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular UK shares details of confidential NCA-Bahria Town deal with Pakistan Two injured in Turbat bomb blast Maryam Nawaz's daughter in ICU after head injury