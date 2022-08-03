PMD warns of heavy rains in Karachi from Saturday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that the fresh monsoon system entering eastern Sindh on Friday, August 5, may result in moderate to heavy rainfalls across the province.

Araes likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershowers include Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot.

The new monsoon system is likely to remain active from August 5 to August 9

As a result of it, Karachi may receive heavy showers from Saturday.

The Sindh government has issued an alert to all authorities to stay vigilant and prepare for the next rain spell.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has also warned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar, and Shahdadkot between August 6 and 9.

It is worth mentioning here that the triple-dip La Nina phenomenon has caused a wetter monsoon this year in Pakistan.

La Nina, which literally means little girl in Spanish, is a weather phenomenon that refers to cooler than normal ocean surface temperatures in the Eastern and Central Pacific Ocean; this, in turn, causes heavy monsoon in our part of the world.

July rainfall data for Sindh

According to the PMD, Karachi received the highest amount of rainfall, 348 millimeters, after Padidan, which received 548 millimeters of rain in July.

Within Karachi, the highest amount of downpour was reported in Masroor Base amounting to 606mm during the current month followed by 587mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 524mm in DHA.

The least amount of rainfall was reported in Gadap Town (165mm) and Korangi (183mm).

Karachi rainfall data for July Total in mm KARACHI all parts average 348.3 JINNAH TERMINAL 255.0 FAISAL BASE 462.0 MASROOR BASE 606.0 UNIVERSITY ROAD 270.0 NAZIMABAD 368.0 NORTH KARACHI 318.0 ORANGI TOWN 305.0 DHA 524.0 QUAIDABAD 452.0 SAADI TOWN 231.0 GULSHAN-E-HADEED 587.0 SURJANI TOWN 437.0 KEMARI 306.0 GULSHAN-E-MAYMAR 246.0 GADAP TOWN 165.0 KORANGI 183.3

On the other hand, the highest amount of thundershower in Sindh excluding Karachi was reported in district Padidan, 535.4mm, in the month of July.

Badin received 335.7mm of rain during the same time frame, while Thatta and Dadu experienced 297.3mm and 239mm of showers respectively.

In contrast, Mithi received only 116m of downpour up to the present.