Wasim reveals reason behind picking Naseem over Hasan

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim has opened up about dropping pacer Hasan Ali from both the Netherlands ODIs and the upcoming Asia Cup.

The pacer has been struggling with the bowl since the T20I World Cup last year. He got a much-needed boost with his County stint to keep his place in the Pakistan side during the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, the 28-year-old failed to make his mark in the drawn series.

While speaking to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the chief selector said that the pacer has been given a break from international cricket.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah,” he said. “He [Hasan] is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.”

“Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing,” he concluded.

The training camp for the players will be held in Lahore from 6-11 August, during which they will also play two 50-over matches.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, 12 August. T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on 22 August.