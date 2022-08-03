Lahore ATC postpones bail hearing of Nazir Chohan, seven others till Thursday

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for the bail application of eight Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Nazir Chohan till Thursday, August 4.

The court also asked the parties to the case to submit replies in the next hearing.

Arrested PML-N leaders have accused the Punjab government of seeking political vengeance by invoking terrorism charges on them and termed the cases submitted against them ‘baseless’.

Nazir Chohan in his bail application, filed through his counsel Sardar Akbar Dogar, requested the court to approve his post-arrest bail application.

The applicant said that the court had previously turned down a request for physical remand submitted by the police.

Chohan told the court that the Chohang Police Station has registered a false case against him to punish him for his political allegiance.

A day ago, PML-N Punjab MPA Hina Parvez Butt tweeted the footage of Chohan’s arrest and condemned police for treating Chohan “like a terrorist”.

She also said that PML-N would not back down in fear of facing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) wrath through politics of revenge.

It is pertinent to note here that Nazir Chohan was nominated in an FIR for clashing with PTI workers that led to a bullet injury during PP-167 by-elections.

Chohan is among the 25 PTI dissident lawmakers who voted for Hamza in the Punjab chief minister’s election held in April. They were later de-seated by the ECP on May 23 for defecting.

On July 17, Chohan contested elections on the ticket of PML-N for the seat he had previously won for PTI in 2018. Only this time, he lost.