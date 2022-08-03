PTI prohibited funding verdict, military helicopter crash, IMF conditions fulfilled

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Imran Khan’s party ‘willfully’ received prohibited funds

A three-member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict reserved in a prohibited funding case against the PTI.

In a unanimous decision, the bench declared that the PTI ‘knowingly and willfully’ received funding from prohibited sources, including foreign nationals.

The case pertains to the PTI’s funding before the year 2014, especially in 2013 when the results of general elections turned the PTI into a major political force in Parliament from a one-seat party.

An investigation by SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit has revealed this week that the PTI continued to raise funds in the United States even after taking to power in 2018.

The ECP bench in its ruling on Tuesday declared that funding from Wootton Cricket, owned by Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi, was from a prohibited source.

It declared that funding received from over 350 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals — many of them of Indian origin — was also from prohibited sources. The funds were raised in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The ECP bench also found the funding certificates submitted by PTI chairman Imran Khan for funding from 2008-2013 to be incorrect.

The bench asked the ECP to proceed against the party as per the law in light of the bench’s order.

Wreckage of missing military helicopter found in Lasbela

The wreckage of a military helicopter that went missing Monday night has been found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The ISPR — the media wing of the military — said that all six people aboard have been martyred including Corp Commander XII Corp (also known as Quetta Corp).

The other five martyrs include Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The “accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the ISPR said.

The helicopter was on a flood relief operation and Lt Gen Sarfraz was reportedly supervising the relief work.

Pakistan fulfils IMF’s last pre-condition for loan

Pakistan has fulfilled the pre-conditions for the disbursement of the combined 7th and 8th tranches of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan program after it increased the petroleum development levy.

“With the increase in PDL on July 31, the last prior action for the combined 7th and 8th review has been met,” said IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Ester Perez Ruiz.

“The Board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed,” she said.

On July 31, the government revised the petroleum prices for the next 15 days and decided to increase the PDL on all petroleum products.

In case you missed it

All you need to know about PTI’s prohibited funding case

Akbar S Babar, one of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding members, filed a complaint before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Dec 14, 2014, against the top leadership of PTI under Article 6 of the Pakistan Political Order, 2002 read with rule 6 of the said order.

The ECP initiated an inquiry in January 2015. A similar complaint from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was filed before the apex court in 2016 against PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The SC through its order on Dec 15, 2017 — reported in PLD 2018 SCP 189 — directed the ECP to scrutinize the accounts of political parties, including the PTI, in the pending matter before it. The apex court also laid down the legal principles and distinction between “prohibited source” and “foreign aided party” under the constitution of Pakistan.

Read full the story here