Covid updates: Nine die of coronavirus in Pakistan

Pakistan reported a total of 806 new coronavirus cases and nine casualties during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

The NIH said 20,949 diagnostics tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours that yielded a 3.85% positivity ratio.

Currently, 160 Covid-19 patients are receiving healthcare in critical care units of different hospitals throughout the country.

Since the start of the pandemic at least 30,499 people have lost their lives to the virus.

NCOC issues Muharram guidelines

The NCOC has asked organizers to hold Muharram congregations in open spaces, instead of homes or other confined spaces.

They have also instructed the organizers to ensure social distancing and use of face mask during the congregations.

Furthermore, organizers were told to sterilize venue floors through chlorine disinfectants before holding a majlis.

The NCOC also urged the participants to uphold hygiene by using sanitizers and soap for cleaning hands.

“Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances,” the guidelines issued by the center said.

It further read that it is obligatory for the Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.

To protect seniors and minors, the centre instructed children and people over 65 to attend majalis through video-link.

To practice caution, the organizers have been told to not extend majalis for extended periods of time and ensure implementation of SOPs with the help of volunteers and scouts.