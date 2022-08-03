Six friends remanded to police custody after Karachi youth dies falling from DHA high-rise

A Karachi court on Tuesday remanded six suspects - who were accused of pushing down a business graduate from the 17th floor of a multi-storey building in DHA Phase-VIII - to police custody for two days.

The suspects were produced before Judicial Magistrate South-V where Investigation Officer (IO) sought their custody for investigation purposes. The court accepted IO’s request and handed over the suspects to the police for two days.

Adil Masood, 26, fell from the 17th floor of a high-rise located in DHA Phase-VIII during the wee hours of Sunday.

Sahil Police registered an FIR No: 86/22 under section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s sister against six friends of the deceased.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said that she was in Lahore when Hammad, a friend of the victim, called her and informed her that Adil sustained injuries in an accident and was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

The complainant said that Hammad later revealed that Adil had passed away when she questioned him about his brother’s health. She immediately took a flight from Lahore and reached Karachi.

According to the complainant, she was told that Adil and his friends Syed Muhammad Ammar, Usman Ahmed, Muhammad Awais, Aziz Ahmed, Ahmed Jameel, and Syed Khizer rented a flat in an apartment for a day in DHA Phase-VIII. The rent was Rs 25,000.

She claimed Adil fell from the 17th floor of the high rise and all of his friends, instead of shifting him to the hospital for treatment or informing anyone about this accident, fled.

The victim’s sister suspected that her deceased brother’s friends, who were present there, pushed him down.

She requested the police to take legal action against the victim’s friends, the flat owner, and the apartment’s management for their alleged negligence.

Inspector Rao Rafique, the IO, told SAMAA DIGITAL that police arrested all nominated suspects. He added police also launched an investigation into the alleged involvement of the flat owner and management.

It is pertinent to mention that the victim’s family had refused to carry out the postmortem of the victim.

A senior Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) at JPMC Dr Riginder Kumar issued the death certificate on the basis of a physical examination of the body according to which the skull was fractured and right arm and a leg were broken.

Sharing more details, District South Investigation-I Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Imran Khan said that a group of friends rented a flat for a party on Saturday night.

The SSP said that the suspects told police that they, including the victim, consumed drugs whole night.

He added victim and one of his friends went to the balcony to enjoy the weather however Adil did not return.

Khan said police also recovered drugs from the flat during inspection of the crime scene.