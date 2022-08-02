Senate committee voices concerns on poor cellular, 4G services at tourist spots

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday lamented the poor quality of service provided to the consumers on mobile networks, Wi-Fi connections, and TV cable. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that there is no cellular or 4G service at famous tourist sites across the country from Swat to Islamabad.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met at the Parliament House on Tuesday with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the chair.

The committee received a comprehensive briefing by the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) Executive Director (ED) Brigadier (retd) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan on the working and performance of the FAB.

The committee chairman expressed serious concern about the quality of service being provided to the consumer. He said that calls and cable signals got interrupted and distorted.

The FAB executive director informed that interfaces occur because of duct phones, boosters, and illegal use of spectrum.

The chairman inquired about the privacy protection of the common users while monitoring the interferences. The ED informed that FAB does not have access to intrude common man’s privacy, and it was only the mandate of the investigating agencies, the service provider, and the regulator.

The committee also took serious notice of the jammers installed at public and private places across Pakistan as a serious health hazard.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said, “Jammers emit electromagnetic rays which are harmful to health.” In addition, the panel chairman also pointed out that jammers emitting rays are contributing severely to air pollution apart from causing disruption in cellular mobile networks and their quality of service, resultantly increasing the dissatisfied customers and complaints.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad stressed that the use of jammers without permission is illegal. He said that individuals or institutions must obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) before the installation of such devices in order to ensure an interference-free spectrum for the legitimate licensee and improved service quality.

FAB ED endorsed the viewpoint of the committee and said that lately, aircraft frequencies were interrupted by a jammer installed at the PM House which was identified by FAB and addressed accordingly.

The committee sought a report on the number of jammers installed across the cities and under which authority they have been installed.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that there are no mobile and 4G services at famous tourist sites across the country from Swat to Islamabad.

The committee lamented this huge communication deficiency and directed to take notice and address the issue accordingly.

The FAB officials apprised the committee that FAB has actively monitored the radio frequencies for spectrum for detection, identification, and subsequent reporting of violations by non-licensees and licensees.

FAB also conducts cross-border spillover surveys of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and FM services along the border areas. A total of 4051x monitoring cases were reported to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) during the financial year (FY) 2021-2022.

The committee was also informed that there are 161 locations for cross-border spillover surveys at Pakistan–India borders in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and it was reported to the Indian administration through the minstry of foreign affairs (MoFA).

The committee was briefed that Ufone acquired 9 MHz spectrum in 1800 MHz Band in the auction for Radio Frequency Spectrum for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) worth $279 million. Ufone, Telenor, and CMPak acquired additional spectrum in this auction of AJK & GB worth $30.32 million.

It was also informed that PTA renewed the license of Mobilink Jazz and Telenor in line with the policy of the federal government.