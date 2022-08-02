Senate panel seeks details of official visits by K-Electric CEO, others during last year

The Senate Standing Committee on Power has sought details of the official visits by the chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric (KE) and other company officials during last year.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power was held at Parliament House with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair.

The meeting commenced with discussing the current status on the implementation of recommendations made by the committee in the previous meetings.

The Committee Chairman Senator Saifullah Abro expressed resentment on the absence of federal minister for energy and secretary power division and decided to summon the secretary in the next committee meeting.

While deliberating the implementation status on the issue of load shedding and low voltage of electricity in Samarbagh and Jandool of Dir District, the Additional Secretary of Power Division Arshad Mehmood apprised the committee that the load shedding in aforementioned areas has been reduced to four hours and two hours respectively and 132 KV Grid Station Munda will also be completed by August end to redress the issue of low voltage in the area.

Senator Fida Muhammad raised the matter of illegal appointment of Ali Zain Banatwala as Deputy Managing Director (MD) of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

He told the committee that the prior to recent appointment, Banatwala was serving as consultant in NTDC, and he was currently receiving Rs1.8 million salary per month.

He added that age relaxation was reduced from 58 to 56 years for honoring appointment.

At this, the committee chairman directed the power division to terminate Ali Zain Banatwala as deputy MD of NTDC and recover all the vested money in him.

Meanwhile, the committee also took stern notice of recent increase in fee of members of Board of Directors (BoDs) from Rs35,000 to 60,000. Senator Saifullah Abro recommended the power division to revert the fee and recover all money - which has been paid in the last few months - from BoDs.

Furthermore, the committee chairman demanded details of official visits taken by CEO of K-Electric (KE) & other officials during last year.

He also demanded an update on the status of renewal of agreement between the government and KE. He maintained that KE is not a private entity and the government still owns 24% share in the company.

Hence, the panel has right to probe the matter.

Moreover, the committee chairman also showed displeasure over the non-implementation of recommendations of the panel and directed power division to implement them within two weeks’ time.