Deceased mountaineer John Snorri’s family visits K2 basecamp to pay tribute

The family of Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri visited the K2 basecamp to pay tribute to the three fallen heroes of the K2 Winter Summit 2021.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri of Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile were last seen just a few meters short of the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, on February 5, 2021.

Snorri’s family reached the base camp on an aviation helicopter of Pakistan Army on Tuesday where they paid tribute to the fallen mountaineers of the winter summit.

Snorri’s family including his wife, daughter, and two sisters arrived in Pakistan last week.

They also met President Arif Alvi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, seeking last-ditch efforts to locate the mountaineer’s body.

However, the latest attempt to recover the body of Snorri remained unsuccessful as well.