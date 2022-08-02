Economic crisis: A pragmatic strategy to navigate Pakistan through a tricky FY2023

As Pakistan ticks off the requirements for the next tranche of the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country has seemingly started work on a plan that will help it navigate out of the impossible economic situation it finds itself in currently.

On Sunday, a rare joint statement was issued by the Federal Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan.

The statement highlighted that all prior actions for completing the review of the IMF have been met and a formal meeting of its board to disburse the next tranche of $1.2 billion is expected in a couple of weeks.

At the same time, macroeconomic policies — both fiscal policy and monetary policy — have been appropriately tightened to reduce demand-led pressures and rein in the current account deficit.

It further stated that the value of imports is expected to decline in the coming months in line with falling global commodity prices, the higher oil stock, the unfolding impact of higher domestic prices of petroleum products, adjustments in electricity and gas tariffs, the removal of tax exemptions under the FY23 budget, administrative measures are taken to curtail imports and the lagged impact of the monetary and fiscal tightening that has been undertaken.

The five important facts from the statement are:

Pakistan’s problems are temporary and are being forcefully addressed; In FY23, Pakistan’s gross financing needs will be more than fully met under the ongoing IMF program; Important measures have been taken to contain the current account deficit; These measures are working: the import bill fell significantly in July, as energy imports have declined and non-energy imports continue to moderate; and The Rupee has overshot temporarily but it is expected to appreciate in line with fundamentals over the next few months.

The statement has rebutted rumors that a particular level of the exchange rate has been agreed with the IMF. It said that the exchange rate is flexible and market-determined, and will remain so. At the same time, it said that any disorderly movements are being countered.

Going forward, as the current account deficit is curtailed and sentiment improves, both the policy makers fully expect the rupee to appreciate.

Indeed, this was the experience during the beginning of the IMF program in 2019, when the Rupee strengthened considerably after a period of weakness in the lead-up to the program.

The joint statement was important to demonstrate that both the monetary and fiscal policies are aligned to provide an appropriate policy mix to steer the economy out of the ongoing economic crisis. This measure should build confidence among investors.

