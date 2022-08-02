Lahore TikToker shoots himself in leg while recording video

A teenage TikToker of Lahore suffered firearm injury after he mistakenly shot himself in the leg - while recording the video - from the pistol he had borrowed from the security guard.

According to the initial report, the incident occurred in EME Society in Lahore.

Ghulamullah, 18, accidentally shot himself in the left leg while recording the video.

He had borrowed the loaded gun from a security guard for recording a clip for the video-sharing app.

The victim was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital by his cousin Babar Hussain.

As per the reports till the filing of this report, the TikToker was under treatment, but his condition was out of danger by the doctors.