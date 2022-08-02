Imran agrees to only 18-member Punjab cabinet as PML-Q fails to convince

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leadership has failed to convince their ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on the size of cabinet in Punjab as the latter had taken strong exception to a bulky-sized cabinet in the province, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi failed to convince the PTI chairman on having a good strength cabinet in the province.

According to sources, Imran Khan has only agreed to a 18-member Punjab cabinet, all from his own party.

All 18 cabinet members will be from PTI and PML-Q will only have the chief minister’s slot in the government that has come into place following the verdict of the Supreme Court.

In the provincial cabinet of ex-CM Usman Buzdar, PML-Q had two ministries.

Sources reported that Mehmood-ur-Rasheed may be given the portfolio of local government and Dr Yasmin Rashid is expected to get health ministry.

Mian Aslam Iqbal and Dr Murad Raas are strong contenders for portfolios of housing and education respectively.