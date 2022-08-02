What happened in PTI’s prohibited fundings case

Akbar S Babar, one of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founding members, filed a complaint before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Dec 14, 2014, against the top leadership of PTI under Article 6 of the Pakistan Political Order, 2002 read with rule 6 of the said order.

The ECP initiated an inquiry in January 2015. A similar complaint from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi was filed before the apex court in 2016 against PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The SC through its order on Dec 15, 2017 — reported in PLD 2018 SCP 189 — directed the ECP to scrutinize the accounts of political parties, including the PTI, in the pending matter before it. The apex court also laid down the legal principles and distinction between “prohibited source” and “foreign aided party” under the constitution of Pakistan.

The ECP conducted over 178 hearings between Jan 2015 and March 2018. The PTI sought postponement of the proceedings 57 times and changed eight lawyers.

On the Supreme Court order, dated December 16, 2017, the ECP formed a scrutiny committee on April 11, 2018, to probe the allegations contained in the complaint filed by the petitioner Akbar S Babar.

The committee was empowered to get clarification from the parties about the prohibited foreign funding. The PTI sought 49 adjournments from this committee.

The complainant prayed that the scale and amount of party funds deposited in the personal bank accounts of PTI employees/leaders responsible for dealing with funds of the party may be investigated.

Twelve questions taken up by ECP

The ECP formulated twelve questions after hearing both parties on this case. These key questions were:

What is the legal value of funds transfer made by Mr. Arif Naqvi through Wootton Cricket Limited and whether it comes under the ambit of prohibited funding? What is the legal value of donations and contributions from Bristol Engineering Services, Dubai, UAE and whether it comes under the ambit of prohibited funding? Whether the donations and contributions from E Planet Trust and 88 Marketing UK are admissible under law and are not prohibited? What is the legal status of fundraising and transfer of funds made by PTI USA LLC8-6160 & 5975, PT| Canada Corporation and PT Private Limited UK to PT accounts in Pakistan and whether these donations and contributions come under the term prohibited funding? What is the legal status of donations and contributions from Foreign Nationals? What is the legal status of donations and contributions from Foreign Companies? What is the status of Bank Accounts disowned by PTI? What is the legal status of donations and contributions received by Four PTI Employees in their personal Accounts? What is the extent of liability of Form-1 certificates Signed by Chairman PTI? Whether the word ‘and’ and ’or“ are interchangeable with each other or it shall be read as disjunctively in terms of Article 6 (3) of PPO.2002? To what extent ECP has the power to get information from any agency with regard to the contributions/donations and funding through prohibited source (s)? Where the law requires a thing to be done directly whether it can be done indirectly?

Multiple sources of funding

The questions were taken up by the three-member ECP bench which gave a verdict in the PTI funding case on Tuesday.

The verdict found that the PTI not only violated Pakistan’s laws but also failed to conform to the local laws in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, and the United States.

“The law restricts fund raising by entities classified by law as charitable and humanitarian organizations. The law of UAE does not allow natural persons to host, organize or carry out any fund-raising activity. For the fund, the said country, prior permission is required and failure to obtain prior permission results in violation of UAE’s Federal Laws,” read ECP order.

M/s Wootton Cricket Ltd being operated from Dubai, UAE transferred US$2.1 million to the PTI Bank account in Pakistan, the ECP said.

Wootton Cricket Ltd is registered in Cayman Islands as a company, ECP says the said amount was transferred from Cayman Islands’ accounts based in Dubai.

PTI “knowingly and willfully” received and accepted donations from a company which was being operated by a business Tycoon who was involved in a criminal fraud, says the ECP in its order.

The ruling further said that the party was given ample opportunities from April, 2018 to December 2021 to make complete disclosure since the cognizance of the case by this Commission. However, it continued to hide and conceal the facts about the source of its funds.

It was only when the Commission confronted the party with evidence about the receipt of donations by PTI Pakistan from Wootton Cricket Limited, the party presented Affidavit (undated photocopy) on March 14 2022, signed by Arif Naqvi, CEO Abraaj Group. Through this Affidavit Naqvi admits that “he voluntarily participated in personally providing and from others, collecting party (PTI) funds, contributions and donations…from within the jurisdiction of UAE,” read ECP order.

Some of the companies and individuals, ECP pointed out in its order are: Lisa C, Charles S Haines, Larisa Parfenteva, Isabelita, Varsha Luthra, Chieves, AMYN J. Merchants, Samkund LLC, Healing Hands of Virginia PLLC, Auto Junction INC, Virginia Health and Wellness PC, Vocalinkz, Micorshop Trading Ltd, Compcare LCCL, Hoovertel, Avon Store Focus Auto Ltd, Probist INC, OPM Supplies INC, A+ wireless, Nex G Mobility, Betty Home Improvements, Hammad Al Deham Trading LLC, Entrav Ltd, J J Technology, Logo Arena, 53 RD Street CORP, King Auto Repair and Body Shop inc. Click and Collect Ltd, MyPrime Trading, Grocery Logistic, Pioneer Traders, Phone World, The William Washington Ltd, Ea-daily Shop, Toward a better Understanding of the, A H T Refrigeration, ABI Mobile Apps, Chemquest International INC, G’s Gas LLC, Spectrum Diagnostics Imaging INC, Midwest Cricket Conference, Helen Tiwah Owusu-AkotoKorkor, Midwest Trading Group INC, Neurosurgery, UniformOne, Pediatric of Sarasota INC, Bargain Bay, Sleep-O-Pedic Mattress, B & M Plastic INC, Prime Entertainment INC, Strategy Insight Inc., Impression Textiles, NAS International, KA Services (UK) Ltd, Penn State Inc, Klick Print Pty Ltd, Bright Traders, Advance Medical Equipments INC, Chadds Ford Dental Village, Xenia Solutions, Chicago Staging, Magic Toyz Ltd, BestBuys LLC, Café Descartes Company, Marbleville, Bright Smiles LLC, PowerLAN Inc, Dot Vision Systems Ltd, Simco Parts, Midway Airport Hotel Partnership, Arable Enterprises, Chieves, Boom Imports, LinuxloT, Cruz Web, Allies Security Services, My Phone Repairs Inc, XpressteX, LinkSense GmBH, CyberQuest Solutions, Stylo Group Ltd, Sassy Couture, INTL BS Inc, ITeration, Proven Project Manager, C. Solx LLC, Best Buy Electronics Ltd, Reversal, Sassi Couture, Marble Ville, Executive Brokerage, Barry C. Schneps, Lab USA Inc, Cross Island Service, Fasa Contracting Inc, Metalocke Industries Inc, Blue Star Contracting, Sanober Enterprises, Alpha Restoration, Friendly Ride Inc, Old Northern Auto Body, Darts Contracting Co, Freedom Line Ltd, Bio-Chem Technology Lab, IMGC Global, LLC, Roy Smoke Plus, IMGC Global, LLC, Nexlogic Technologies, Zytek Corp, Curry Village Foods, Hastest, Eventbrite: NY, Snoblaze Corporation, Sabnaz Int. Century 21 Town & Country, Inpatient Care, Peter McNee Smale, Eventbrite, New Wave Travel, Advanced Cardiovascular, Healing Hands of Virginia, Old Northern Auto Body, Crystal Classic Coac, MSP Contracting LLC, Peak Performance, Midwest Medical Grou, Ashi Salons, Inc.-Katy,OSD Management LLC, Cellular Xperts, Reco Ga, Tax Magic, Saratoga Dental, Khen, Inc, Hospitalist Consulting, Calval Appraisal Services Inc,A-l Towin,1656477 Alberta Ltd, 1346274 Alberta ltd, 1346274 Alberta ltd, 1376915 Alberta Inc, Nexlogic Technologies, Inc, AZ Pak Friends, Quality Fuel, Checkers Truck Stop Inc, Waleed Investments, Inc, 1656477 Alberta Ltd, First Medical Care, Pasha & Associates Inc, Pulmonary ICU Medical PLL, Tallahassee Drilling Inc, 1059525 Alberta Ltd, Chiatric Assc-Aftab Qadir, Chiatric Assc, Pakam & DBA Dish Link, Dish Express LLC, S J Watts, Prime Motors LLC, SHS, IGIVU LLC, King Auto Repair & Body Shop Inc, Café Descartes Company, Pro-Rider Leather, Inc, Advance Medical Equipment, Inc, 53rd Street Corp, Spectrum Diagnostics Imaging Inc, B& M Plastic Inc, Midwest Cricket Conference, G’S Gas LLC, The William Washington Limited Liability Company, Helen Tiwah Owusu-Akoto, Korkor Owusu-Akoto Atlas Khan, A High Tech Refrigeration, Midway Airport Hotel Partnership, Midway Trading Group Inc, Chemquest International Inc, Chicago Staging, SMAKUMD LLC, Healing Hands of Virgina PLLC, Cash In Debt, A+ Wireless, Pediatrics Of Sarasota Inc, DBA Macs Corner, Virginia Health & Wellness PC, Pediatrics of Sarasota Inc, Penn Stat Inc, Chadds Ford Dental Village, HME Executive Coach, Inc, Marveric Creative Concepts LLC, Smakumd LLC, Healing Hands of Virginia, Vocalinkz, Microshop Trading Ltd, Avon Store, Focus Auto Ltd, Probist Inc, Nex G Mobility, Betty Home Improvements, Larisa Parfenteva, ETRAV Ltd, Logo Arena, Click and Collect Limited, MyPrime Trading, Phone World, The William Washington Limited LI, Tea-dailyshop, Spectrum Diagnostic Imaging Inc, Bargain Bay, Impression Textiles, KA Services (UK) Ltd, Klik Print Pty Ltd, King Sweets Inc, Magic Toyz Ltd, BestBuys LLC, Café Descartes Company, Marbleville, Bright Smiles LLC, PowerLAN Inc, Dot Vision Systems Ltd, Simco Parts, Midway Airport Hotel Partnership, Arable Enterprises, Chieves, Boom Imports, LinuxloT, Cruz Web, Allies Security Services, My Phone Repairs Inc, XpressteX, LinkSense GmBH, CyberQuest Solutions, Stylo Group Ltd, Sassicouture, INTL BS Inc, ITeation, Leonzio Ltd, Bright Traders, Digitixers, GPTOOLS (UK) LTD, Wilbury (UK) Ltd, S J Watts, Coffee Culture,TradeIndeed.com, At Eaze,Ebigbuys.com, Fix My Phone, Logix Mobility, MSHZ International, NYC Use Car Sales Inc, Prime Motors LLC, Atlanta Best Used Cars, Beyond EBC, Pacific Service LLC,AA Driving Academy, Inc, Quantum SEO Labs, Texpertz Photography, therugerchants, THREADING CLASSES, Utopia Towels, V Cycle Clothing Ltd, VIGILANT TRADERS LTD woven Colors, BroExperts, Extreme, Yourgadget2025, youtext.ca, Yuave Limited and ZOXTECH FZE who donated prohibited funds for the party from different countries.

From the examination of the record, it transpires that PTI Canada raised funds from Corporation # 4451121 registered with Corporation Canada under Canada Business Act Part 2, on October 23, 2007. Corporation # 4451121, as per procedure, is a Federal company having Canada-wide jurisdiction.

The federal companies must comply with provincial legislation wherever they are operating. They are required to register in the province(s) of operation. The procedure further stipulates that a Federal company must file an annual return with Corporations Canada every year on the anniversary date of incorporation of the company, says the ECP.

An annual general meeting of the shareholders and directors must also be held or, in lieu of the annual general meeting, shareholder and director resolutions may be prepared to be signed by all parties.

PTI UK Company Number 07381036, with Registrar of Companies for England and Wales as Private Limited Company on September 20, 2010, at Companies House Cardiff, UK. The PTI UK, Company Number 07381036 was incorporated under section 9 (Requirements for registration).

During the course of the hearing through its submission, PT stated that its non-profit chapter in the UK collected donations and transferred funds to PTI.

However, the Charity Commission for England and Wales, in campaigning and political activity guidance for charities (CC9), states that a charity cannot exist for a political purpose, which is any purpose directed at furthering the interests of any political party, or securing or opposing a change in the law, policy or decisions either in this country or abroad in the political arena, a charity must stress its independence and ensure that any involvement it has with political parties is balanced. A charity must not give support or funding to a political party, nor to a candidate or politician. A charity may give its support to specific policies advocated by political parties if it would help achieve its charitable purposes.

The principles of charity campaigning and political activity are the same, whether the activity is carried out in the United Kingdom or overseas, read the ECP order.

The ECP ruling also focuses on transfers from Singapore.

“An amount of US $ 27,500 was transferred by Mr. Nasser Aziz and Romita Shetty through their account being operated from Singapore. Further examination of case and profiles (including verification of nationality status from NADRA) of both the donors by this Commission, has revealed that Mr. Nasser Aziz is a USA national of Pakistani Origin (dual National), while, Ms. Romita Shetty is a US based business woman of Indian origin. Both the individuals have made joint contributions to the PTI account. The donation of USS 13,750/- by Ms. Romita Shetty falls under the category of prohibited-contribution under Article 6(3) of PO,2002 made by a foreign national,” says ECP.

Essence of the ruling

In the final part of the verdict, the ECP bench summarized almost every points and said, “The Commission is satisfied that the contributions and donations have been received by the respondent party from prohibited sources.”

It listed 15 sources through which the PTI received prohibited funding.

The ECP bench summarized its points as follows:

a) PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from Wootton cricket limited registered in Cayman island which was operated and owned by a business tycoon Mr. Arif Masood Naqvi the owner of Abraaj Group. The Respondent party was a willing recipient of prohibited money of US $ 2.121,500.

b) PT Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from Bristol Engineering services UAE based company, an amount of US $ 49,965/- into its accounts in Pakistan which are hit by prohibition in violation of Pakistani Laws.

c) PT Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from E-Planet Trustees a Cayman island Put registered company trust, based in Zurich Switzerland, and SS Marketing. Manchester a UK based Pvt. Company. From both the companies an amount of US $ 101,741/ into its accounts in Pakistan which are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

d) PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations through PT USA LLC-6160 and PT USA LLC-5975 US $ 2,525,500/- From both the companies the amounts received into its accounts of PT Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

e) PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations through PTI Canada Corporation and PTI UK Public Ltd Company an amount of US $ 279,822/- (Two Hundred Seventy Nine Thousand Eight Hundred Twenty Two) and GBP £ 792,265/- (Sterling Pound Seven Hundred Ninety Two Thousand Two Hundred Sixty Five ) respectively. Similarly, an amount of PKR 3,581,186/- (Three Million Five Hundred Eight-One Thousand One Hundred Eighty-Six) was also donated by PTI Canada Corporation to PTI Pakistan. From both the companies the amounts received into its accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws

f) PTI Pakistan knowingly and willfully received donations from Dunpec Pty Ltd .an Australia-based company and from Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton and Young Sports (Pakistan-based companies) a total amount of PKR 689,750 (Rupees Six Hundred Eighty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty). From both the companies, the amounts received into its accounts of PTI Pakistan are hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani Laws.

g) PTI Pakistan through fundraising campaigns carried out by PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 was recipient of donations from 34 foreign Nationals and 351 foreign based companies. The foreign nationals Collection of donations and contributions from foreign national and companies are hit by prohibition and in violation of Article 2 (C) (iii) of PPO 2002, and Article 6 (3) of PPO 2002.

h) PTI Pakistan has also been found to be beneficiary of donations by Ms. Romita Shetty, a US based business woman of Indian origin. An amount of US $ 13,750/(Dollar Thirteen Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty) donated by Ms. Romita Shetty is hit by prohibition on donations by foreign nationals and in violation of Article 2 (C) (iii) of PPO 2002, and Article 6 (3) of PPO 2002.

j) PTI through its submission before the Commission has accepted ownership of only eight (08) accounts while it declared 13 accounts under the category of Unknown accounts and not pertain to PTI account. The data obtained from SBP reveals that all the 13 accounts disowned by PTI were opened and operated by senior PTI management and Leadership at Central and Provincial level. In this regard it is further added that PTI failed to mention and disclose three accounts which were also being operated by senior leadership of the Party. Non-disclosure and concealment of 16 bank accounts by PTI which is a serious reporting lapse at the part of PTI leadership and in violation of Article 17 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

k) The Chairman of PTI for financial year 2008-09 to 2012-13 (Five Years) has submitted Form-l which were found to be grossly inaccurate on the basis of the financial statements obtained by this Commission from SBP and other material available on record.

Therefore, in view of the material available on the record and above discussion, the matter falls within the ambit of Article 17 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, Article 6 (3), and Article 2 (c) (iii) of PPO, 2002. Hence, the Commission directs that a notice may be issued to the Respondent party in terms of Rule-6 of PPR, 2002 as to why the aforementioned prohibited funds may not be confiscated. The office is also directed to initiate any other action under the law, in the light of this order of the Commission, including forwarding the case to the Federal Government.

Funding continued until 2022

PTI continues to raise funds from the United States of America even after Imran Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The party received the last tranche of donations/funds weeks before Imran Khan’s party was ousted from power, according to official documents obtained from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Samaa TV’s premier Investigation Unit has had an intensive weeks-long investigation to probe how and when five Pakistani political parties formed firms in the USA to raise millions of dollars in recent years.

The PTI is the only party that continued to receive funds from the USA, even when it was in power in Pakistan.

PTI raised nearly 1.2 million dollars from September 2018 to March 2022—the era when Imran Khan’s PTI was ruling the country in the Center. The party’s top leadership also raised over 3.4 million dollars from 2010 to 2017, revealed the official made available with this correspondent.

American nationals namely Sajjad Burki, Kalsoom Syed, Junaid Bashir, Amjad Siddiqi, Sam Khan, Faisal Irshad, Qamar Zaman, Ali Asim, Dr Razak, Dr Tariq Butt,Abrar Khan, Dr Abdullah Riar, Kaleem Syed, Mohammad Akram, Mohammad N Khan, Abdul Hafeez Khan and Salman Aftab got registered half a dozen firms to raise these funds and remained were part of this campaign. Over one hundred locals, private firms, companies, NGOs and individuals also donated for PTI’s campaigns, showed the DoJ record.

These foreign nationals registered these firms under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, 1938 with DoJ in America where nearly five hundreds active firms were registered.