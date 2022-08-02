Disqualify Imran Khan for life: Petition filed in ECP following prohibited funding verdict

Following the decision on PTI’s funding sources after eight years, a petition has been filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking lifelong disqualification of PTI Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan from the Parliament.

The petition – filed by Aman Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah on Monday evening – also sought a refund of all monetary and other benefits Imran Khan was entitled to as a lawmaker and former prime minister.

READ: PTI foreign funding case: ECP declares Imran Khan’s party ‘willfully’ received prohibited funds

Laying foundation of his case, the petitioner sought disqualification of Imran Khan under Article 62(1)(F) of the Constitution as he maintained that the PTI chairman submitted a false affidavit to the ECP.

He contended that PTI’s Faisal Vawda was also disqualified for life by the top electoral body on submission of a false affidavit while he was also ordered to refund all monetary and other benefits he was entitled to as a minister and lawmaker.

The applicant also pleaded with the ECP to order Imran Khan’s removal as the PTI chairman taking into account the verdict in the prohibited funding case.