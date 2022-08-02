PCB, players could be at odds over central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local cricketers could be at odds over the central contracts, according to a report by espncricinfo.

Previously, the players didn’t negotiate with the PCB over clauses in the contract as long as they were getting a satisfactory raise. However, the present lot of cricketers want to be adequately represented in the contract while also keeping an eye on their commercial value.

The central contracts have not been signed, yet, and the players could use this to ensure that PCB goes back on its decision of not giving No Objection Certificates (NOC) for next season of Big Bash League.

“Players have asked the board for copies of the contracts in order to first run them past a set of legal eyes before they decide on signing,” the report stated.

“That is standard practice in most countries, but it has not been the case in Pakistan, where players are used to being given their central contracts - usually just ahead of a tour, or during a pre-tour camp - and told to sign and return them almost immediately. Often, these contracts go up to 150 pages.

“Currently, there is no evidence that players may use not signing the contracts as a bargaining chip to force the PCB to step back on the NOCs issue, but the matter has the potential to flare up.”

It must be noted that, in June this year, a total of 33 men’s players had been awarded central contracts by the PCB for the 2022-23 season.

For the first time, the PCB has introduced separate red and white-ball contracts. It has also introduced category “D”, which will be comprise players who are staging comebacks or knocking at the doors of international cricket.