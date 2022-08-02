WhatsApp’s new update gives more authority to admins

WhatsApp has tested out new update which grants admins more authority in their respective groups.

The recently released beta update contains a feature to let group admins “delete messages for all” sent by any participants in the group.

The Meta (Facebook) owned messaging app rolled out beta version 2.22.17.12, according to WABetaInfo. The much-awaited feature has been in development since last year.

This specific WhatsApp beta update gives authority to group admins to delete messages sent by any group participants for everyone by long pressing and selecting ’delete for everyone.

Additionally, every participant in the group can see that the admin has deleted the message for everyone.

The new update is only available for some selected beta users and will eventually roll out to the masses in future updates.

Besides this, the app is also working on more anticipated features such as hiding online, avatar, and a new community feature that will be easier for group admins to manage multiple groups.