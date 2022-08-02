‘PTI to file petitions against ECP in Islamabad High Court’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Tuesday announced filing petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the top poll body, challenging the prohibited funding case decision and for initiating contempt of court proceedings against ECP.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, “It seemed like the verdict was written six years ago.”

PTI leader said that they would not file one petition in the high court but two.

Explaining it, he added that one petition would be filed against the ECP’s decision while the other would be to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the top electoral body.

The high court had previously directed the commission to pronounce the verdicts of prohibited funding cases against different political parties together.

Umar accused ECP of acting as a subordinate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Notably, ex-PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday announced to stage a protest outside the ECP building on Thursday as he alleged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja was not impartial.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies – where PTI is in power – had passed resolutions against the chief of the top poll body.

The resolutions sought immediate resignation from CEC.

Fawad says ECP cannot seize 16 bank accounts

Talking to the media earlier in the day after the ECP announced the reserved verdict in the prohibited funding case against the PTI, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the party will challenge the ECP’s decision to seize 16 of the party’s bank accounts.

Chaudhry said that the PTI is the only party that runs on donations from the public while other parties have billionaires as their backers.

He claimed that the overseas Pakistanis gave PTI donations. “Don’t know why Pakistan Muslim League and Peoples Party have become overseas Pakistanis’ enemies,” he asked.

There are two parts to the case. First is it a foreign funding case, our stance from the beginning has been that it’s not a case of foreign funding, said Chaudhry.

We had no hope from the ECP, but it also reached the decision that the case is not of foreign funding, he said.

The second part of the case was that the party did not declare 16 of its bank accounts, he explained.

Our stance has been that it was not Imran Khan who opened these account, PTI leader said.

“How would have Imran Khan declared these accounts if he was not even aware of them?”

The case was related to the funding the party received between 2008 and 2013. During this time, the PTI received donations worth Rs3b to Rs4b, he said adding that most of these were from the overseas Pakistanis.

The PTI considers overseas Pakistanis the backbone of the country’s economy. When the party launched Namanzoor.com, it received around Rs470 million in just 5-6 days, he claimed adding that more than half of that was from expatriates.

People should know the source of information of all the parties including the PML-N, PPP and JUI-F. No party has the right to hide its source of funding, Chaudhry said.