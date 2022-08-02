Shaheen Afridi will be part of Pakistan team for Netherlands tour: Shahid Afridi

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has provided an update about injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Shahid said that Shaheen will be part of the Pakistan squad. It must be noted that Shaheen suffered a knee injury during Pakistan’s recently-concluded Test tour of Sri Lanka.

“Shaheen was with me the other day and he is going through rehab at the moment. I think he will go with the team [to Netherlands],” said Afridi.

“Trainer and physio will work with him during the tour. He wants to keep himself fit for the upcoming Asia Cup which is why I think he will go with the side,” he added.

However, Afridi also stated that it is unlikely that Shaheen will play matches during the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee is likely to name national squad for the Netherlands tour this week.

They Men in Green are scheduled to play three-match ODI series in August. According to sources, the training camp for the tour is scheduled to take place in Lahore from August 6-11.

The players will report for the camp on August 5 while, the Babar Azam-led side is expected to depart to Rotterdam on August 11 or 12.

The selection committee has started consultation to finalise the names of the players. Only one or two changes are expected in the team from the ODI series against West Indies.

Series schedule:

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam