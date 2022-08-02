Big Bash League: Pakistan cricketers’ participation in doubt

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) won’t issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players, contracted and non-contracted, for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

According to a report by espncricinfo, there is also no clarity over whether the PCB will issue NOCs for UAE’s ILT20 and Cricket South Africa’s T20 league.

For the contracted players, the reason behind PCB’s decision is the packed domestic and international calendar. However, it is still unclear why the non-contracted players have been barred from playing in the leagues.

“The PCB had, for some time, been operating an informal “PSL plus one” policy as a framework for their players’ participation in overseas leagues. But it is not clear if that is still the case under the administration of chairman Ramiz Raja,” the report added.

The demand for Pakistani players will be higher than normal in the upcoming few months due to the introduction of new leagues.

“There is a growing sense of frustration among the top players in Pakistan, who feel they are missing out on big monetary gains - they are effectively barred from playing in the IPL,” the report stated.

“There was a suggestion at one stage that the PCB might compensate players for not playing in other leagues, but the high value of contracts on offer in those leagues - upwards of US$ 400,000 in the ILT20 - has since seen the PCB go silent on their offer,” it added.