Foreign funding verdict: Govt decides to put PTI leaders’ names on ECL

The PML-N-led federal government has decided to put the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL) as it immediately decides to implement the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case against the political party.

SAMAA TV reported that the federal government has initiated action against the PTI leaders in the wake of the ECP’s verdict.

The government will put the names of the PTI leaders involved in the case on the list to bar them from fleeing the country.

However, the proposal will be kept before the federal cabinet in its next meeting.

The interior ministry will take approval from the federal cabinet for placing PTI leaders’ names on the ECL.

