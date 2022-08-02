PM, PML-N leadership pitch into Imran Khan as PTI’s foreign funding proved

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leaders including federal ministers on Tuesday unequivocally hailed the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on foreign funding received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the case had exposed the party and its chairman Imran Khan who accused others of implementing foreign agenda in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled the former premier a ‘certified liar’ and asked the nation to ponder over the implications of his politics funded by foreigners.

PM Shehbaz shared his thoughts via a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter a few hours after the ECP announced its verdict in the foreign funding case against PTI.

“The ECP verdict on PTI foreign funding case chargesheets Imran Niazi for violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits, and accepting foreign money,” the prime minister said in his tweet.

“Proven yet again that he is a certified liar,” he added and urged the nation to ponder over the implications of Imran Khan’s politics funded by foreigners.

Besides the premier, other PML-N central leaders and federal ministers held press conferences on the trot, denouncing PTI Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan.

‘Imran caught red-handed’

Addressing a press conference at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the ECP’s verdict would prove to be a milestone in the political history of Pakistan. “We want the law to be equal for everyone,” he added.

The minister said that PTI received funding from individuals in the US, India, Israel, Canada, and other countries.

He claimed that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was declared ineligible for not withdrawing salary from his son’s company.

Asif said Imran Khan’s hands were always in the pockets of people and went on to say that PTI received funds from fake accounts.

He reiterated that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted false ‘affidavits’ to the top electoral body.

He recalled that Sultan Sikandar Raja was nominated as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by Imran Khan and none other.

On the occasion, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Imran Khan was caught red-handed stealing from the grain as his hand was stuck in it.

He asked Imran Khan to sue Financial Times otherwise it would endorse that the allegations leveled in the news report were true.

Sadiq said that CEC Raja cannot be removed on the personal whim of Imran Khan. NAB cases will be opened, and the noose will be tightened against the former prime minister, he warned.

The PML-N leader said the institutions will now go after them [PTI leaders], adding that it will bear results too.

Case exposed PTI: Khaqan Abbasi

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, over persistent lies to the nation and receiving more than Rs 15 million from prohibited sources that were not permissible under the law.

Addressing a news conference, he said the ECP has announced its verdict declaring that the PTI has also received funds from Indians and Israelis. He said now the law will take its course to punish the culprits.

Abbasi said the PTI created hurdles in the proceedings of the prohibited funding case and also pressurized the ECP.

The party received money from Wootton Cricket Ltd owned by Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi.

It was an issue of morality also as Imran cheated the people in collaboration with the foreigners.

“The whole conspiracy stands exposed before the masses as the funds were received by the PTI from foreign nationals and companies to do politics in Pakistan.”

People should decide about Imran Khan’s politics of intrigues, he added.

Marriyum demands PTI chairman’s resignation

In a separate presser, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the decision of the ECP in the prohibited foreign funding case had confirmed the wrongdoings of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, she said that a thief, and liar involved in foreign funding and money laundering has finally been caught after eight years.

The minister demanded that as now Imran Khan was no longer “Sadiq and Amin”, he should tender his resignation from the post of party chairman immediately.

Dubbing Imran Khan as a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan, she said that he was a liar involved in forgery which was certified by ECP’s decision.

The minister said that Imran Khan took foreign funding from Israel, India, America, Canada, and other countries and created unrest in Pakistan with illegal funding.

Imran Khan knowingly received funding from 351 foreign companies and 34 foreigners, she maintained and added that he submitted false affidavits to the ECP.

Imran Khan, she said, kept running 13 illegal bank accounts himself but concealed them from the ECP.

“He deliberately received the money in the name of his four employees Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Muhammad Arshad, and Muhammad Rafiq.”

She said that in the proceedings of the foreign funding case, the PTI changed nine lawyers, sought adjournments 50 times, and filed petitions for a stay of the case 9 times.

Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, she said, Imran Khan had proven to be a “global money launderer”.

The minister said that the government would implement the decision of the ECP in accordance with the law.

She said that Imran Khan was targeting the ECP because of his theft and money laundering.