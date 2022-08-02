Suzuki’s 20% price hike puts its cheapest passenger car out of your reach

The largest automobile manufacturer in Pakistan has hiked the prices of their vehicles by as much as 20% in a single fell swoop. Their latest price list for vehicles for fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 has put the cheapest passenger car in its catalogue category beyond the reach of the common man.

Like the other companies in the auto part sector, Suzuki has been hit by the restrictions on importing parts along with rising interest rates, power tariffs, super taxes and depreciation of the rupee by Rs30 in July.

As a result, the company in an official notice announced a new set of prices for its products which became effective on August 1, 2022.

The biggest increase in price, in rupee terms, was made in Swift GLX CVT, whose price was hiked by a massive Rs661,000 from Rs3.298 million to Rs3.96 million.

For those who are young and looking to buy one of their first cars from the company, the price of the base variant of Alto VX has been increased by Rs332,000 from Rs1.46 million to Rs1.789 million.

Find a full list of old and new ex-factory prices of all variants of Suzuki below:

Variant Old price New Price Alto VX PKR 1,457,000 PKR 1,789,000 Alto VXR PKR 1,733,000 PKR 2,079,000 Alto VXL AGS PKR1,951,000 PKR 2,339,000

Variant Old price New Price WagonR VXR PKR 2,084,000 PKR 2,549,000 WagonR VXL PKR 2,199,000 PKR 2,699,000 WagonR AGS PKR 2,399,000 PKR 2,949,000

Variant Old price New Price Cultus VXR PKR 2,330,000 PKR 2,879,000 Cultus VXL PKR 2,564,000 PKR 3,159,000 Cultus AGS PKR 2,762,000 PKR 3,379,000

Variant Old price New Price Swift GL MT PKR 2,774,000 PKR 3,349,000 Swift GL (CVT) PKR 2,998,000 PKR 3,599,000 Swift GLX (CVT) PKR 3,298,000 PKR 3,959,000

Variant Old price New Price Bolan PKR 1,328,000 PKR 1,579,000 Cargo Van PKR 1,315,000 PKR 1,566,000

Variant Old price New Price Ravi PKR 1,256,000 PKR 1,499,000

Bikes become costly too

The Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), a subsidiary of the Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, also commands a major chunk of motorcycle sales in the country in 2021.

Considered to be the ride of choice of people in lower income groups, the company has decided to raise the price of its two-wheelers as well.