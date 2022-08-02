Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, Pakistan to meet India on August 28

The Asia Cup 2022 schedule has been revealed, where arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash on August 28.

The venue has been shifted from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but Sri Lanka remained host the tournament.

The tournament will officially get underway from August 27 with host Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the opener. The tournament’s final will be played on September 11.

The tournament will take place in the T20 format as it will serve as a massive warm-up opportunity for the six participating Asia teams in the preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup which is all set to take place later this year in Australia.