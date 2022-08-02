How govt can get PTI banned under Constitution, explains former ECP official

Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies, it did not announce any ‘punishment’ and instead ordered only two steps: (1) ECP must issue a show-cause notice to the PTI, (2) the ruling of the ECP bench be sent to the federal government.

These seemingly harmless instructions of the ECP actually hang as a sword of damocles over the PTI.

Former ECP secretary Kunwar Dilshad says that the federal government can now file a reference with the Supreme Court of Pakistan to get the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) banned.

Dilshad said that the verdict by the three-member bench of the ECP proved that the PTI violated Article 17 of the Constitution which is the backbone of Pakistan’s laws governing political parties.

Neither the Supreme Court’s full bench nor the parliament can change Article 17 even if they want to, he said.

Article 17 of the Constitution provides for the freedom of association, hence allowing the formation of political parties. But at the same time, it also lays down the rules for political parties, who will be “subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law” and must not operate “in a manner prejudicial to the soverignty or integrity of Pakistan.”

Who will decide whether a party is operating in a way that it harms the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan?

Article 17 clearly states that the federal government will issue a declaration in this regard and “within fifteen days of such declaration, refer the matter to the Supreme Court whose decision on such reference shall be final.”

The ECP verdict on Tuesday has already declared that the PTI violated Article 17 of the Constitution — paving way for the government to issue a declaration against the party.

Implications for the person of Imran Khan

The verdict also mentioned that the summary of accounts submitted by the PTI chairman Imran Khan for the financial year 2008-09 to 2012-13 (Five Years) was found to be grossly inaccurate and were deliberately hidden, said Kunwar Dilshad.

The government can also move against him, the former ECP secretary said.

A company registered in India had also donated $21,000, what could be bigger foreign funding than this, said Dilshad adding that there’s no difference between prohibited funding and foreign funding.

What does Article 17 of the Constitution say

Article 17 of the Constitution which deals with the freedom of association reads that “Every citizen shall have the right to form associations or unions, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, public order or morality.”

Clause 2 of the article talks that every citizen – provided that they are not in the service of Pakistan – has the right to form or be a member of a political party subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan.

It further reads that if the Federal Government declares that “any political party has been formed or is operating in a manner prejudicial to the sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan, the Federal Government shall, within fifteen days of such declaration, refer the matter to the Supreme Court whose decision on such reference shall be final.”

The article also mandates every political party to “account for the source of its funds in accordance with law.”