Shajar Abbas misses out on 100m semi-finals by barest of margins

Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas has missed out on the 100m semi-finals by the barest of margins in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Shajar Abbas equaled his personal best, 10.38 seconds, and finished in fourth place in men’s 100m heat on Tuesday.

According to the competition’s rules, first two in each heat and the next seven fastest advanced to the semi-finals. There were a total of 10 heats for the event.

The cut off time for the qualification, apart from the top two in each heat, was 10.37 seconds which meant that Abbas missed out by only 0.01 seconds.

The Kasur-born was one of Pakistan’s medal hopefuls during the Commonwealth Games. He won a gold medal during the 100m race in last month’s Qosanov Memorial Athletics Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He also bagged a gold in the 200m race of the Imam Reza Athletics Championship in Iran in May.