Rupee continues to regain ground against US dollar, rising to Rs238.38

With the government’s decision to enhance the petroleum levy to complete the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pressure continued to ease off the rupee which appreciated against the US dollar to Rs238.38.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 0.19% or 46 paisas on Tuesday as it continued its three-day streak of making against the US dollar.

Earlier, the rupee had closed at Rs238.84 on Monday.

Since last week, the rupee has gained Rs1.56 after a three-week streak where it lost around Rs30.14 in value against the greenback.