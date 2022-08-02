Charanjit Singh, Murtaza Lokhandwala — 34 foreign nationals who funded the PTI

The three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its 70-page ruling has discussed at length how the PTI received funds from prohibited sources. In a section of the verdict (paras 18-25) the ECP bench named 34 foreign nationals and 351 foreign companies that funded the PTI in the United States alone through two LLC companes.

Most of the names of the foreign nationals funding the PTI appear to be of Indian origin.

The ECP bench said that Imran Khan’s party set up two companies in the United States for fundraising. PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 were set up with “express approval of Chairman PTI,” it said.

The ruling discusses in detail how the two companies violated the local laws on the collection of funds.

For example, it says the agents working on PTI behalf to raise funds “did not distriminate between ‘invidivudals’ and entities and between ‘Pakistani origin Americans and foreign nationals’.”

The ECP listed the following 21 foreign nationals who funded the PTI through PTI LLC-6150. This is only from the funding PTI received between March and May 2013.

Lisa C, Yasmin Saika, Charles S Haines, Nate Rizvi, Larisa Parfenteva, Charanjit Singh, Isabelita, Sheikh Salamat, Farima Bapumia, Ali A Pitafi, Meena Pashtoony, Mazhar Risi, Samia Rishi, Smeiha Chaudhary, Tauseef R Butt, Varsha Luthra, Chieves, Murad Ansari, Beenish Faridi, Aftab Kamyana, AMYN J Merchant collectively contributed $16,500 to the PTI.

Another 13 foreign nationals funded the PTI through the LLC-5975.

They included Inder Dosanjh, Renee Rashid, Meenaz Merchant, Mukesh Kanda, Veeral Lal, Jerrica Delatorre, Michael Lane, Muhammad Kit am (sic), John Guerin, Cyma Ashraf, Abubakar Vakil, Murtaza Lokhandwala, Saulat Bai.

The ECP verdict also listed 351 foreign companies that funded the PTI through the two companies.

At least 231 companies funded Imran Khan’s party through PTI UAS LLC-5975 and 120 foreign companies funded the party through PTI USA LLC-6160.

The two companies together received and accepted donations worth $2.5 million ($2,525,500).

On the one hand the funding violated the local laws, on the other hand the PTI failed to disclose it to the ECP as it was required to do under Article 17.

The PTI “in contraverntion of Article 17 of the Constitution of Pakistan has failed to make full disclosure and account for source of funding. PTI knowingly received and acception donation from and through USA based companies and foreign nationals which violates the provision of Article 2(c) and Article 6(3) of Pakistan Political Order,” the ECP bench said.