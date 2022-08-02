Rashid Latif hits back after Umar Gul calls KPL ‘Family Premier League’

Former Pakistan captain and Director Cricket Operations Kashmir Premier League (KPL) has hit back at a tweet posted by ex-speedster Umar Gul.

On August 1, Gul had questioned the composition of teams for the second season of KPL. He also termed the tournament as “Family Premier League”.

“It’s totally fine to give chance to deserving players but making it a Family Premier league instead of Kashmir Premier league is actually interesting,” Gul tweeted.

Responding to Gul’s tweet, Latif was surprised to see the former pacer mention him in the social media post. The former wicketkeeper also pointed out the selection of Gul’s nephew, Abbas Afridi, in the Pakistan Super League.

“Why are you tagging me? I am not franchise owner/head coach or part of selection. We are [part of KPL] committee. I suggested your nephew Abbas Afridi for Karachi kings two years ago and me and Abdul Rehman [coach] bhai picked him for Multan Sultans last year. Hope you understand,” Latif tweeted.

Meri jaan why you TAGGING me ? I am not franchise owner / Head coach or part of selection. We are Committee ( KPL ) 😀. I suggested your nephew Abbas Afridi for @karachikings 2 years ago and me and @AbdulRehmanCC bhai picked him for @multansultan last year .. hope you understand

It must be noted that former cricketer Abdul Razzaq’s son, Ali Razzaq, is part of the Mirpur Royals squad, where his father is the head coach. Meanwhile, Hanif Azad and Imran Shah, nephews of Lions’ head coach Saeed Azad, are part of the Kotli squad.

The second season of KPL will begin on August 13. The seven-team tournament will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium till August 26.