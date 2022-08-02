PCB announces schedule for England tour of Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the highly-anticipated England tour of Pakistan.

The English side will play seven T20Is – four in Karachi and three in Lahore – from 20 September to 2 October. This will be their first visit of the country in 17 years.

The historic National Stadium will host matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

All matches will start at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The seven T20Is will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan and they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for three Tests in December.

Following the England tour, Pakistan will host New Zealand twice – first for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January and then in April for five ODIs and five T20Is – West Indies for three T20Is in late January and finally the 50-over ACC Asia Cup.

Complete schedule of England Test series as well as New Zealand and the West Indies series will be announced in due course, according to PCB press release.

Apart from five Tests, eight ODIs and 15 T20Is in the 2022-23 season, Pakistan will also stage 187 men’s domestic matches in six senior competitions, 33 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 fixtures and 19 Pakistan Junior League 2022 games.

Schedule of T20Is:

Tuesday, 20 Sep – 1st T20I, Karachi

Thursday, 22 Sep – 2nd T20I, Karachi

Friday, 23 Sep – 3rd T20I, Karachi

Sunday, 25 Sep – 4th T20I, Karachi

Wednesday, 28 Sep – 5th T20I, Lahore

Friday, 30 Sep – 6th T20I, Lahore

Sunday, 2 Oct – 7th T20I, Lahore