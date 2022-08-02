With increase in petroleum levy, Pakistan fulfils IMF’s last pre-condition for loan

Pakistan has fulfilled the pre-conditions for the disbursement of the combined 7th and 8th tranches of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) loan program after it increased the petroleum development levy.

“With the increase in PDL on July 31, the last prior action for the combined 7th and 8th review has been met,” said IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan Ester Perez Ruiz.

“The Board meeting is tentatively planned for late August once adequate financing assurances are confirmed,” she said.

On July 31, the government revised the petroleum prices for the next 15 days and decided to increase the PDL on all petroleum products.

With the latest revision in the prices of petroleum products, the government is now charging Rs20 PDL on every liter of petrol sold. Earlier, it was Rs10/liter.

Similarly, the PDL on High-Speed Diesel, Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil has been increased by Rs5 to Rs10/liter.

As per the IMF’s pre-condition for the resumption of the loan program, by June 2023, the government will implement the phase-wise increase in the PDL to Rs50 per liter.