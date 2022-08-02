Boxer Illyas Hussain continues impressive run in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan Boxer Ilyas Hussain has qualified for the quarter-final of Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Hussain defeated Anthony Shawn Joseph in the round of 16 on Monday to secure his spot in the last eight. He won by a spilt decision of 3-2.

Hussain will now face Northern Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the quarter-final on August 3.

Earlier on Saturday, Hussain knocked out Mosotho’s Moroke Mokhotho in the Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight round of 32. The referee was forced to stop the contest in the second round since Ilyas outclassed his opponent.

So proud of Ilyas Hussain!



Fantastic comeback in the closing stages of the bout by the Pakistani boxer!

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Nazeer Ullah Khan lost his fight against England’s Lewis Williams in Men’s Over 86kg-92kg Heavyweight round of 16 on Saturday as well.

It must be noted that Pakistani boxer Suleman Baloch went down against India’s Shiva Thapa on the opening day in a one-sided, 5-0, contest.

Due to an error made by the organisers of the boxing competition, Pakistan’s Zohaib Rasheed’s name was not included in the draws of the competition.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said that despite dragging the matter for three days, the mistake was not corrected and on the day of the competition.

PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung announced that Pakistan will not only write to International Boxing Association (IBA), and CWG Federation but it will also seek damages from the organisers through the international court of arbitration for sports.