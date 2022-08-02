Akbar S Babar calls for ‘regime change’ in PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf founding member Akbar S. Babar, who had filed the petition in ECP against his own party alleging that it received huge sums of money from foreign countries, has called for a ‘regime change’ in the PTI — a veiled reference to Imran Khan’s oft-repeated claims about a regime change conspiracy in Pakistan.

He was speaking to reporters after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the verdict reserved in a prohibited funding case against the PTI. A three-member bench of the commission ruled that the PTI received funds from prohibited sources.

Babar said that the time is ripe for “a regime change” within the PTI. He demanded that PTI chairman Imran Khan should immediately resign as party head.

He said that his eight-year-long struggle had finally paid off.

“Imran Khan had accused me of taking money from the PML-N to file the case. Imran was prime minister for over three years still he couldn’t prove his allegations against me,” Babar said.

The ECP has confirmed that the party did receive funds from foreign nationals and the funding certificate submitted by the party for funds raised during 2008-2013 was found to be incorrect, he added.

They accepted all my claims to be true, he said.

Babar said that today’s verdict would help reveal Imran Khan’s fascism. The verdict has buried the doctrine of necessity forever, he said.

Babar also said that so fat he was fighting a legal battle but now he will launch a political battle across the country.