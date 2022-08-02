Misbah, Ganguly set to make sensational cricket return

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly are set to return to action later this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president hasn’t featured in a competitive game in the last seven years. Last year, the 50-year-old suffered a heart attack and underwent a stenting procedure.

According to Cricinfo, the duo alongside other 53 former players including Eoin Morgan, Virender Sehwag, Muthiah Muralidaran, Jonty Rhodes, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor and Dale Steyn are set to feature in the season two of the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

The three-team tournament will be played from September 17 to October 8 across five cities in India, which are likely to be Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur and one of Cuttack and Rajkot.

Misbah along with other Pakistan players would require the government’s approval to participate in the league.

The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams - India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions - and comprised seven games.

Mohammad Kaif led Maharajas, Daren Sammy was the captain of Giants, and Misbah led the Lions. Giants beat Lions by 25 runs in the final to be crowned the champions.