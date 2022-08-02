Wreckage of missing military helicopter found, all six aboard martyred

The wreckage of a military helicopter that went missing Monday night has been found in Musa Goth, Windar — around 80km northwest of Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The ISPR — the media wing of the military — said that all six people aboard have been martyred including Corp Commander XII Corp (also known as Quetta Corp).

The other five martyrs include Brigadier Amjad Hanif — whose name had been approved for promotion as major general — Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, both pilots Major Saeed Ahmed and Major Talha Manan, and crew member Naik Mudassar Fayyaz.

The “accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the ISPR said.

The helicopter was on a flood relief operation and Lt Gen Sarfraz was reportedly supervising the relief work.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was told that the hunt continues for the helicopter.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called PM Shehbaz on Tuesday morning and briefed him about the ongoing search operations.

During the call, PM Shehbaz expressed concerns over the safety of the personnel on board aircraft.

He added that the entire nation was deeply saddened by the incident and prayed for the safe return of the officials.

Shehbaz said that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was a thorough professional and an excellent person.

He added that officers and soldiers of the military who were busy providing assistance to flood victims had emerged as examples of dedication and service serving citizens in their hour of need was the real strength of the Pakistani nation.

On Monday evening, an army aviation helicopter supervising flood efforts in Balochistan lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) while flying over the coastal areas which have been the hardest hit by flash floods.

Multiple search and rescue sorties were launched by the Army Aviation in search of the missing aircraft, but they have been unable to locate it thus far.

Martyrs left families aggrieved

Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali hailed from Lahore, and he left behind a wife, son and two daughters.

DG Coast Guard Brigadier Amjad Hanif hailed from Rawalakot in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He had a daughter and two sons.

Commander Engineer 12 Core Brigadier Muhammad Khalid hailed from Faisalabad, Punjab and had six children –three daughters and sons each.

Major Saeed Ahmed belonged to Larkana, Sindh and he left behind a wife, a son and a daughter.

Crew Chief Naek Mudassar Fayyaz was married with no children, and he hailed from Narowal, Punjab.

Major Talha Manan also had two daughters.