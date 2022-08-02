Mohammad Hasnain issues ‘pace’ warning for batters

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has issued a ‘pace’ warning for batters after successfully remodeling his bowling action.

The 22-year-old was suspended from bowling at the international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal. The pacer was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

However, in June, the right-arm pacer was cleared to bowl again in international cricket after remodeling the bowling action.

Speaking to PakPassion, the pacer believes that his new action will help him gain more pace.

“On the contrary, the work I did on my action at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) has proved to be very beneficial in giving me more control on my deliveries,” said Hasnain, who played 18 T20Is and eight ODIs for Pakistan.

“Most importantly, as that is my primary weapon, my pace has not diminished at all after these changes,” he added. “In fact, I believe that when I get into a rhythm again and play more matches my pace will actually increase and I will be a better bowler with the new bowling action.”