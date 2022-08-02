Watch Live

Kashmir Premier League season two schedule revealed

Tournament to commence from August 13
Samaa Web Desk Aug 02, 2022
<p>Photo: KPL</p>

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) management has finally released the schedule of the second edition of the tournament starting from August 13.

The seven-team tournament will be played at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium till August 26.

Mohammad Amir’s Rawalakot Hawks will start its title defense in the opening match of the tournament on August 13 against new franchise Jammu Janbaz which will be captained by legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Here is the complete schedule:

