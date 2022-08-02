PTI foreign funding case: ECP declares Imran Khan’s party ‘willfully’ received prohibited funds

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the verdict reserved in a prohibited funding case against the PTI.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the verdict on Tuesday.

In a unanimous decision, the bench declared that the PTI ‘knowingly and willfully’ received funding from prohibited sources, including foreign nationals.

The case pertains to the PTI’s funding before the year 2014, especially in 2013 when the results of general elections turned the PTI into a major political force in Parliament from a one-seat party.

An investigation by SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit has revealed this week that the PTI continued to raise funds in the United States even after taking to power in 2018.

The ECP bench in its ruling on Tuesday declared that funding from Wootton Cricket, owned by Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi, was from a prohibited source.

It declared that funding received from over 350 foreign companies and 34 foreign nationals — many of them of Indian origin — was also from prohibited sources. The funds were raised in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The commission declared the funding received from Romitta Shetty from Singapore also comes under funding from prohibited sources.

The ECP bench also found the funding certificates submitted by PTI chairman Imran Khan for funding from 2008-2013 to be incorrect.

The bench asked the ECP to proceed against the party as per the law in light of the bench’s order.

In its decision, the three-member bench asked the commission to issue a notice to the PTI asking why the prohibited funds may not be confiscated.

“The office is also directed to initiate any other action under the law, in the light of this order of the commission, including forwarding the case to the Federal Government,” the order reads.

Following the ECP ruling, a show-caused notice has reportedly been serviced on the PTI. Experts say the next step for the government is to file a reference against the PTI under Article 17.

Akbar S Babar calls for regime change in PTI

Following the verdict, the petitioner in the case Akbar S. Babar said that the time is ripe for regime change in the PTI.

Imran Khan should resign immediately, Babar demanded.

PTI reacts to verdict

Speaking to media outside the e=ECP, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that it’s a victory for PTI’s narrative regarding foreign funding.

Our stance that hearing a case regarding the foreign funding and banning a party does not come under the purview of the election commission stands vindicated, Habib said.

Hopes of many media houses and the 11 parties of PDM have died today, said PTI’s Maleeka Bukhari.

The PTI is the only party that takes donations from the public while other parties have billionaires as their backers, said former federal information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

He claimed that the overseas Pakistanis gave PTI donations. “Don’t know why Pakistan Muslim League and Peoples Party have become overseas Pakistanis’ enemies,” he asked.

The bench in its decision has said that 16 of the bank accounts are not directly linked to Imran Khan. “How would have Imran Khan declared these accounts if he was not even aware of them?”

In the next phase, they would declare these accounts legal too, he added.

SAMAA TV Correspondent Shahzad Ali is present outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad.

Three-layer security arrangements have been deployed. First layer is of Islamabad police personnel, behind them is Rangers and the FC personnel forms the final layer of security, said Shahzad.

All the roads leading to the ECP have been blocked with barricades, he said.

Talking to media outside the election commission on Monday, PTI founding member Akbar S Babar said that it will be a historic day and hoped that it would be a victory for the truth.

Babar indicated that they would approach the Supreme Court if the result does not come in their favor.

The ECP issued Monday evening a cause list which indicated that a three-member bench will announce the verdict when it meets at 10am.

“Complaint under Article 6 of the Political Parties Order, 2022 (For announcement of Judgement),” the cause list read.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja preside on the bench as the chairman while members ECP Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi were part of it.

PTI Foreign funding case

The case – also known as PTI ‘foreign funding case’ and ‘prohibited funding case’ — pertains to PTI receiving funds from abroad, including from foreign nationals.

PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar had filed the case eight years ago after he parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015.

However, the PTI got a verdict delayed by filing petitions before the courts.

The PMLN- led government has recently been urging the ECP to announce the long-delayed verdict.

On the other hand, the PTI ratchet up its rhetoric against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the ECP, calling for their resignations.

PTI-controlled Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies passed resolutions in support of the demand on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Its leader accused the chief election commissioner of meeting with the government leaders — a claim the ECP sources rejected saying it was the PTI leadership that held most meetings with the chief election commissioner.