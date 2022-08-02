Pakistani boxer forced out of Commonwealth Games due to organisers’ error

In a weird error, Pakistani boxer Zohaib Rasheed was reportedly forced to miss the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The error was made by the organisers of the boxing competition, who did not include his name in the draws of the competition.

The matter came to notice when draws for the competition were announced with Zohaib’s name nowhere to be found in the flyweight category.

According to Geo News, when the matter was bought to the notice of the organising committee, they admitted that it was due to a mistake.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) said that despite dragging the matter for three days, the mistake was not corrected and on the day of the competition.

The organising committee told the Pakistani management that the boxer cannot be accommodated, they added.

PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung announced that Pakistan will not only write to International Boxing Association (IBA), and CWG Federation but it will also seek damages from the organisers through the international court of arbitration for sports.