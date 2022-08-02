Timeline: Foreign funding case

On Tuesday morning (today), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to announce the judgment of the foreign funding case against PTI, which has been pending for more than seven years and eight months.

Let’s take a look at what has happened in this case so far.

November 2014

Akbar S Babar, the founding leader of PTI and occupant of several key party positions, filed a petition in ECP against his own party.

In the petition, Babar alleged that PTI received huge sums of money from foreign countries, claiming this money came from illegal sources.

PTI approached every relevant platform to avoid the hearing from taking place. At least eight lawyers were changed during the hearing.

August 2017

The ECP ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to submit the details of the accounts.

Details of the 26 commercial banks of PTI were presented before the ECP, out of which only eight were disclosed.

The remaining were unnamed, in which funds from abroad were continuously deposited without any details presented as to where the funding was spent.

March 2018

The ECP formed a scrutiny committee for investigation, which held 96 different meetings.

August 2020

The committee submitted its report, which was rejected.

January 2020

The final report was submitted again and accepted.

What was in the report?

According to the contents of the final report, 65 bank accounts of PTI came to light, out of which only 12 were known, and 53 accounts were hidden.

The report stated that PTI hid the details of Rs 32 million received during five years.

April 2022

The Islamabad High Court ordered the decision of the foreign funding case to be given within 30 days.

PTI filed an appeal for review against this decision, but the Supreme Court annulled the decision, declaring that there is no room for doubt over the election commission that all parties will be treated equally.

The PMLN, Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-F have repeatedly demanded the ECP to announce the decision on the foreign funding case as soon as possible.

June 2022

ECP completes hearing on June 21. After more or less than seven years and seven months of hearings, the ECP reserved the decision of the foreign funding case against PTI.

July 2022

On July 29, a British newspaper, Financial Times, published a report which stated that Arif Naqvi, the founder of Abraaj Group, collected money for charitable purposes from wealthy people in the UK and deposited it in the bank account of PTI.

It was also revealed that out of the two million dollars given by a UAE prince, 1.2 million dollars were transferred to Pakistan in two installments.

After the completion of the hearing of the case, the parties involved in the ruling alliance repeatedly demanded the election commission to withdraw its decision, but after the Financial Times report came to light, their demands escalated.