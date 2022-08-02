PM visits martyred army officer’s home

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday visited martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza’s home in Quetta to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The army officer, an employee of DHA Quetta, was kidnapped by terrorists earlier in July along with his cousin from Ziarat. Their bodies were found later the same week.

Premier Shehbaz offered fateha and prayers for the shaheed officer and hailed his sacrifice for the nation.

“The Shuhada are our heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” he said. “The entire country is indebted to the martyrs and their families.”