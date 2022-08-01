PML-N’s Nazeer Chohan arrested in Lahore

Punjab police on Monday night arrested former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Nazeer Chohan in Lahore.

He was arrested on the charges of initiating a brawl during the Punjab by-elections campaigning.

Chohan has been accused of attacking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Khalid Gujjar and Shabbir Gujjar. Khalid’s son was also injured in the attack.

Chohan contested the earlier held by-polls on PML-N’s ticket and lost in PP167.

The Punjab by-elections were held on July 17. PTI swept 15 seats and was able to elect Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the 22nd chief minister of the province.