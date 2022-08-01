Army helicopter with Corp Commander aboard goes missing

An army aviation helicopter went missing on Monday evening in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), six individuals including Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Lasbela, were on board.

Search for the missing copter that lost contact with ATC was underway till the filing of this story.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the disappearance of the helicopter as alarming. “The entire nation prays to Allah Almighty for the safety, security and return of these sons of the country who came out to help the flood victims. God willing.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the “disturbing news” of an army aviation helicopter gone missing, requesting prayers for all those on board.