Expect historic decision by ECP: Akbar S Babar

Former founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Akbar S Babar on Monday said he expects the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a historic verdict in the foreign funding case.

“It has been proved that PTI received funding from foreign nationals,” he said. “The accounts were also hidden.”

Babar had filed a complaint with the ECP in 2014, alleging that PTI received funds from foreign nationals.

“A historic verdict is expected in the case,” he added, emphasizing that “Chaos in politics is due to the imposition of ideological necessity.”

It is pertinent to mention that Political Parties Order-2002 states, “Parties may accept contributions and donations only from individuals.”

Foreign funding cases were also filed against other political parties in 2018 and 2020.

The PTI had appealed to the court to direct the ECP to hear the foreign funding cases of all the political parties together.