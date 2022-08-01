Nawaz Sharif calls PM Shehbaz ahead of PDM heads moot this week

Ahead of the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s heads on Wednesday, PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting of heads of the PDM parties will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was earlier scheduled to take place from tomorrow (Tuesday) at PML-N Islamabad Secretariat.

PML-N leaders discussed the scheduled PDM huddle.

Sources reported that Nawaz Sharif would seek details from PDM leaders and federal ministers regarding inflation.

PML-N leadership will also seek advice from PDM leadership and other cabinet members to control runaway inflation in the country.

Sources said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has extreme reservations over inflation in the country that has inflicted serious damage to the party’s political capital.

The ruling coalition will also discuss the possibility of the next general elections in the country.