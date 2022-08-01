‘Absolutely no’: Question about Arif Naqvi enrages Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan was infuriated on Monday by a question about disgraced Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi.

He refused to answer the question as his guards pushed away the journalist.

“Absolutely no way, I will never answer the question,” Imran Khan said multiple times.

The PTI chairman was arriving to attend a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday when a journalist asked a question about Arif Naqvi, who has been named in a recent Financial Times report as a key link between the PTI and the people funding the party abroad.

“Is Arif Naqvi a partner in your businesses or not?”, the journalist asked.

Upon being asked the same question twice, Imran Khan’s guards pushed the journalist away.

“Why am I being pushed away if you didn’t want to answer?” the journalist said.

Video footage from the scene shows the camera experiencing a violent shake as soon as the reporter utters the question. He then finds himself at a considerable distance from Khan.

As the reporter protests the treatment meted out to him by the guards, Imran Khan gestures strongly and says, “No way, I will never answer the question.”

“Then call your blue-eyed anchors!” the reporter said as the PTI chief walked away.

Last week, a damning report by the British daily Financial Times (FT) revealed some of the alleged sources of PTI’s foreign funding and since then has been creating a stir on social media.

The report by FT’s Simon Clark claims that Arif Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, raised and collected money abroad for the PTI and then transferred it to the party’s accounts in Pakistan through intermediaries.

Naqvi, who is currently under house arrest in London and faces extradition to the United States over financial mismanagement, organized the “Wootton T20 Cup” in the Oxfordshire village of Wootton to raise funds for the PTI “and foreign nationals as well as citizens of Pakistan sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket — before money was transferred from the account to Pakistan for the PTI,” the British daily reported.

At least $2 million to the Wooton Cricket account came from Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, the report claimed.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan is now UAE’s minister for tolerance and an investor in Pakistan.

Wootton Cricket, which was owned by Naqvi, then transferred the money to PTI’s accounts in Pakistan.

JUIF’s Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that a Mideastern nation funded the PTI to scuttle the CPEC project.

PTI leaders say the funding was declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

However, the Financial Times report said that an ECP report in January this year did not include information on the origins of the funding.

After the report was published Imran Khan strongly defended Arif Naqvi, who faces criminal charges in the United States over financial mismanagement.

Khan compared charges against Naqvi with the money-laundering scandal against the BCCI bank and said that it was only “a little money-laundering” investigation that spelled the demise of the bank set up by Pakistanis.