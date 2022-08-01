Pakistan in stone age, says hockey coach Aikman

Pakistan Hockey Coach Siegfried Aikman has painted a deplorable picture of hockey in the country, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Aikman stated that Pakistan hockey team is not in a position to compete at the highest level.

“Financial problems have a huge effect because you can’t make a good programme which makes it really hard to go on trips and get experience. We have no money and equipment and when I came back to Pakistan it felt as if I have come back in stone age,” said Aikman.

“The players haven’t got money for months and I’m still waiting for salary,” he added.

Despite the reservations, the Dutch coach will continue to work with the Pakistan team in the future.

“We are a young team which is in the rebuilding phase. Actually, we are planning to create a team for World Cup in 2026,” he said.

“The rest of the teams are fully prepared for international events, whereas our team is at a very low level. Some of the players are at an age where they are too old to learn.

“I signed a long-term contract. I’m used to long-term plans and have a strategy to get there. We will work step by step to that goal. Pakistan Hockey Federation hired me with that intention and so I think there is no question that I will not continue.”

It must be noted that Aikman was appointed Pakistan coach till 2026 in December last year. He has previously coached the Japanese team, which stunned the world by winning the Asian Games title in 2018.

According to former PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa, the federal government has taken the responsibility of paying for the contract of the Dutch coach.