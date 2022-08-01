Retailer tax: Unfazed by govt promise, traders push ahead with strike call

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has failed to impress traders and shopkeepers protesting against the newly introdued fixed tax on retailers, and a leading traders’s body has announced that it will push ahead with its strike call for August 17.

Miftah Ismail promised on Sunday to grant an exemption to small retailers from the fixed tax — to be collected with electricity bills — saying that retailers and shopkeepers using less than 150 units a month will not be required to pay the tax.

He also offered to levy the tax at the same rate for both filers and non-filers.

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan leaders, however, have expressed their reservations before the finance minister in a meeting on Monday.

The traders’ body has demanded a simplified taxation system for retailers.

The federal government in the current budget has levied a fixed tax on retailers based on their electricity consumption. The tax will be collected with electricity bills.

However, this month owners of small shops were shocked to have received electricity bills with Rs6,000 tax dues.

Kashif Chaudhry, who heads Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, said Pakistan’s small retailers are neither manufacturers nor importers and the government cannot levy this sales tax on them.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Chaudhry said that shop owners who used electricity worth only a hundred rupee have received electricity bills of Rs8,000.

“We stick to our decision that Pakistan’s trader will not pay electricity bills which have sales tax on them,” he said.

Sources told SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed that the finance minister has assured the traders of resolving all the issues related to the fixed sales tax on retailers.

The finance minister had announced the exemption for small traders at a press conference and in a series of tweets on Sunday.