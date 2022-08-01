Warm nights stealing sleep time in 68 countries

A 2022 research has shown warmer nights attributed to climate change can render sleep deprivation among people.

The scientific discourse notes that short sleep duration is associated with reduced cognitive performance, diminished productivity, increased absenteeism, compromised immune function, elevated risk of hypertension, adverse cardiovascular outcomes, mortality, depression, anger, and suicidal behaviors.

A research article, Rising temperatures erode human sleep globally, published in One Earth studied sleep data of 47,628 individuals in 68 countries for a period of two years, September 2015-October 2017.

The research said that hotter temperatures are likely to steal between 50-58 hours of sleep for an individual per year by the end of this century.

Scientists say sleep deprivation is three times more likely among residents of low-income countries like Pakistan that already experience warmer temperatures.

They also said that sleep erosion will affect the elderly and women more in the years to come, according to the 7.41 million sleep records retrieved from sleep trackers.

“The impact of a 1°C increase in minimum temperature among the elderly is over twice the effect observed in other age groups,” the study highlighted.

Primarily, anthropogenic climate change and the expansion of urban heat islands were blamed by scientists for sleep patterns and duration anomalies.

The researchers discovered that people lose 14 minutes or more sleep time when the mercury rises up to 30°C or more.

Meanwhile, lower temperatures were associated with improved sleep quality and duration.

Commenting on the report, Kashif Saleh — a researcher— said the latest IPCC report also indicates that mental health issues will be negatively affected by climate change.

“Fewer cold nights and more warm nights negatively impact the mental health of individuals,” he underscored.

The Pakistani researcher warned that lack of sleep may trigger elevated stress levels as well as fatigue and poor mood.

“A person will be more likely to suffer mental disorders and get irked by workload,” Kashif added.