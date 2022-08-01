PCB reveals names of cities for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the names of cities which will participate in the upcoming Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The names were revealed during an invitation for bid regarding franchise team rights.

The cities included Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Mardan, Muzaffarabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sukkur and Ziarat. However, only six cities will be shortlisted.

Six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

It must be noted that Pakistan Junior League will be the first 20-over league of its kind in which will integrate local under-19 players with foreign players. They will share dug-outs in a bid to improve cricket skills, share knowledge and build towards their future bonding.

The PCB has also said that each foreign cricketer will be allowed to have a parent accompany them, with the cost to be picked up by the event organiser or his franchise.

In a press conference on June 24, PCB Chairman Raja had also claimed that 30 companies are interested in buying franchises in the event.